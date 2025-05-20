OKC hero Alex Caruso's ex-reality star fiancée makes fun of her custom Thunder coat
The legend of Alex Caruso continues to grow.
Once thought of as only a plucky reserve for the Los Angeles Lakers, the under appreciated, off-the-bench stud has become a local hero for the Oklahoma City Thunder fanbase. Especially at 6-foot-5, he was asked to contain three-time MVP, and widely considered the best NBA player (no offense to Caruso's teammate SGA), Nikola Jokić, looming at 6-foot-11, in the pivotal Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference Finals against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Mission accomplished as the Thunder rolled 125-93.
His fiancée, former "Big Brother" contestant Haleigh Broucher, rocked a sweet custom Caruso-graphic design denim jacket.
In a self-deprecating Instagram post, the OKC WAG and mental health advocate thought the coat she's been rocking on the Thunder's NBA playoff run might be a little too over the top, noting she might do something a little more subtle next season to bring her man good luck.
"Also- while the jacket is THE MOMENT," Broucher wrote in part of the caption, "remind me next season to pick a more subtle lucky item 😂"
We say go even gaudier Haleigh!
Now Caruso will have another epic matchup against possibly Edwards, who is a completely different player than Jokic, and much more electric when Ant flies through the air.
Caruso will try and stop him from being Broucher-coat electric.
