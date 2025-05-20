The Athlete Lifestyle logo

OKC hero Alex Caruso's ex-reality star fiancée makes fun of her custom Thunder coat

Haleigh Broucher rocked a one-of-a-kind Caruso denim jacket, questioning whether she should wear something more lowkey as good luck vs. the Timberwolves.

Matthew Graham

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The legend of Alex Caruso continues to grow.

Once thought of as only a plucky reserve for the Los Angeles Lakers, the under appreciated, off-the-bench stud has become a local hero for the Oklahoma City Thunder fanbase. Especially at 6-foot-5, he was asked to contain three-time MVP, and widely considered the best NBA player (no offense to Caruso's teammate SGA), Nikola Jokić, looming at 6-foot-11, in the pivotal Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference Finals against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

RELATED: Who is Alex Caruso's fiancée Haleigh Broucher?

Alex Caruso, Nikola Jokic
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Mission accomplished as the Thunder rolled 125-93.

His fiancée, former "Big Brother" contestant Haleigh Broucher, rocked a sweet custom Caruso-graphic design denim jacket.

In a self-deprecating Instagram post, the OKC WAG and mental health advocate thought the coat she's been rocking on the Thunder's NBA playoff run might be a little too over the top, noting she might do something a little more subtle next season to bring her man good luck.

"Also- while the jacket is THE MOMENT," Broucher wrote in part of the caption, "remind me next season to pick a more subtle lucky item 😂"

RELATED: Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon flaunts custom Timberwolves fit in IG flex

Alex Caruso, Haleigh Broucher
Haleigh Broucher/Instagram

We say go even gaudier Haleigh!

Haleigh Broucher
Haleigh Broucher/Instagram

Now Caruso will have another epic matchup against possibly Edwards, who is a completely different player than Jokic, and much more electric when Ant flies through the air.

Caruso will try and stop him from being Broucher-coat electric.

Alex Caruso, Anthony Edwards
Then-Chicago Bull Alex Caruso is familiar with Anthony Edwards' game. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress

Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation

Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion