Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade posts epic selfie in Pacers yellow dress taunting Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton isn't afraid to flex, or throw out Reggie Miller-like choke signs.
His girlfriend, Jade Jones, isn't afraid to be a New York Knicks villain either.
The Indiana Pacers clutch NBA playoffs breakout star has had the last laugh in the Eastern Conference Finals, as Indy has taken both games on the road to take a commanding 2-0 lead after tonight's 114-109 victory. Jones has always been there to have her man's back vs. all the haters.
That trend continued tonight, posting an epic selfie with the just named, All-NBA Third Team member for the second year in a row wearing the perfect colored dress - Pacers yellow.
Jones, rubbing it in like usual, captioned the Instagram Stories post, "I KNOW THAT[']S RIGHT."
Jones has been having a blast in NYC, posting a photo having some cocktails with her fellow Pacers NBA WAGs in enemy territory as well.
The Iowa State college sweethearts have been enjoying a magical run ever since being a part of Team USA's gold-medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics thanks to "Night, night" Stephen Curry. It's also where many casual NBA fans first started taking notice of Jones.
Since then, Jones has been consistent throughout Indy's magical run with her fantastic fits and smack talking.
Now she and her man are only two games away from the pinnacle of NBA showtime.
