Ayesha Curry Outshines Stephen With Dress for Broadway Date Night

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors may be watching the start of a new NBA dynasty with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. With his team not competing, at least he's able to spend some time with his wife Ayesha Curry, who was the one doing the winning off the court with her fit for a date night.

The 38-year-old Steph just finished his 17th NBA season with Golden State missing the playoffs. He currently has four championships and were once the team to beat.

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) as he walks off the court after losing to the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With no games to play, Steph and Ayesha have also been seen out together like at Coachella where she impressed next to her NBA star man, and for the premiere of his animated film GOAT.

She even impressed Steph's sister Sydel with her golden dress where she went crazy with Ayesha bringing the "heat" with it.

Ayesha's dress a winner in the Big Apple

For a Broadway date night in New York City, she rocked a tiny dress next to Steph for the win. She wrote on Instagram, "Date night to celebrate @lostboysmusical. Goodness I love Broadway. @shobean The Queen."

That's the way to crush a date night. Scroll through to see more intimate moments between the couple during their night out in NYC.

It's not the first time she's upstaged her NBA All-Star man either like her skintight look at NBA All-Star weekend last year in the Bay Area.

Steph and Ayesha have been together since meeting as teenagers in North Carolina as part of their church group, and have been married since 2011. They have four kids in daughters Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, and sons Canon, 7, and Cai, 2.