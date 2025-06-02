The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bears' Ben Johnson staff address annoying Caleb Williams habit that irked teammates

To set the Chicago Bears polarizing franchise QB up for success, the new coaching staff has been teaching him to avoid this annoying trait.

Matthew Graham

In this story:

Caleb Williams probably has the most pressure on him more than any starting NFL quarterback heading into the 2025 season.

The Heisman Trophy winner and his dad also had the bombshell excerpt throwing them under the bus for "pulling an Eli," which certainly didn't help.

Buried in last week's Bill Simmons podcast in an interview with Sports Illustrated's NFL insider Albert Breer is an interesting little anecdote.

Breer talks about the Bears' No. 1 overall pick not having any more excuses, and mentions the year two leap which saw Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson win their first NFL MVPs, Joe Burrow make it to the Super Bowl, and Josh Allen get 10 wins and into the playoffs.

"This is a scrutiny that Caleb's going to be under because they fixed so many things," Breer said. The "they" is the Bears organization, by dramatically fixing the offensive line and bringing the Detroit Lions' genius play caller Ben Johnson.

"They should be able to get a very clean read on what Caleb can be, and it was interesting... The stuff they have been working on with Caleb is how you carry yourself as a franchise quarterback, and the command you have to have as a franchise quarterback."

So what was the biggest takeaway, or in this case, annoying habit? Breer says it was taking too long to get up from sacks, where Williams set a dubious franchise record with 68.

"Basically the point they were trying to make to him was, last year was a tough year. We understand your offensive coordinator got fired. Then your head coach gets fired. Your offensive line wasn't very good. We get it, but if you're lying on the ground for an extended period of time, and not pick[ing] yourself up off the ground. That's going to resonate with the rest of the team... You need to be popping up off the ground after hits."

The new coaching staff is working on so many things to make him "the guy." But now Williams has to show it.

No more excuses.

