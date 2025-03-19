Brittany Mahomes makes fun of herself for neon pink workout fit
Brittany Mahomes isn’t slowing down for Patrick Mahomes or her kids, crushing the day and slaying her workouts. This time, though, she had to take a moment to make fun of her own workout fit.
The now mom of three and wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has been super busy of late, from taking the kids to a theme park and calling out two-year-old son Bronze for his rollercoaster fail, to adorably matching Patrick as well as Sterling, 4, and her brother for a Kansas City Current NWSL match, and crushing some chicken and waffles while feeding new baby Golden.
Brittany and Patrick are also working on a project together that she teased out on social media.
When she found time, Brittany then hit her gym, where she recently had chickens invading it as well as where she took an adorable selfie with her “fav workout partner” in Golden. On Wednesday, she was back there in a neon pink crop top, yoga pants, and shoes. She asked on her Instagram Stories post, “How much pink is too much?”
At least the watch wasn’t pink, right? But there is a pink water bottle off to the right there in her mirror selfie.
It’s doesn’t matter the color; Brittany can certainly pull off a workout Barbie-like fit along with all her others looks.