Brittany Mahomes has fire workout-fit selfie interrupted by unexpected visitors
Brittany Mahomes is back to slaying her workouts after giving birth to her third child with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. For her latest one, while she crushed another fit while getting her sweat on, she had some animal visitors interrupting her selfie.
The wife of the three-time Super Bowl champion showed off her baby bump workout fits while she was pregnant, and after she gave birth to Golden Raye on January 12, she crushed her outfits like her slim-fitting white Chiefs one for Super Bowl LIX. She even got into a pink bikini for her “happy place” in the sun.
RELATED: New mom Brittany Mahomes shares ‘twins’ with daughter Sterling, baby Golden
With all the running around she does and three kids it must be hard to find time to get a workout in. Brittany just traveled for daughter Sterling’s epic 4th birthday with a new-level cake, and for a boring night watching Patrick’s alma mater the Texas Tech Red Raiders play college basketball while sitting courtside, and then stunning in a low-cut look for a friend’s bridal shower weekend, and most recently, a work trip where Patrick was in charge of carrying the breast milk.
But she did find some fitness time and showed off her fire crop-top fit selfie, but then got her workout interrupted by a few chickens wandering into her space.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany have birthday party fail with kids
Instead of “Who Let the Dogs Out” blasting, she may need a new version titled “Who Let The Chickens Out” as her workout jam.
Brittany, 29, also looks amazing nearly two months after giving birth. Chickens be darned, she’s getting that workout in.
