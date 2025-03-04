Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
Brittany Mahomes didn’t have her workout interrupted by chickens this time, but instead had the most adorable partner with her in baby Golden Raye.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back to slaying her workouts again after having the couple’s third child on January 12. Six days after giving birth she was already crushing her fit game at the divisional playoff game.
Brittany isn’t letting Golden slow her down in the gym. She even recently teased in a pink bikini while sunbathing where she found her “happy place.” In fact, she brought Golden with her into the gym on Tuesday morning where she posted on Instagram Storeis, “My fav workout partner 🤍” while rocking her back and forth during an adorable selfie.
Brittany and Patrick continue to tease showing off Golden fully. We got a rare glimpse of her in a football onesie and then in pictures for daughter Sterling’s 4th birthday, and also Brittany showed of a sweet “twins” photo with Sterling and mom next to each other.
Patrick and Brittany have been together since they were in high school in Texas, and married in 2022. They also have son Bronze, 2.
Brittany is back to slaying her workouts, but now with an adorable workout partner to help motivate her.
