Browns pick Mason Graham’s girlfriend reveals full stunning dress at 2025 NFL Draft
It was quite the night for No. 5 overall NFL draft pick Mason Graham. He’s was not only selected by the Cleveland Browns, but shared the special day with his girlfriend Serena Nyambio. Now, she shared more photos revealing her full stunning dress.
Graham is the stud defensive tackle from the Michigan Wolverines, and now will try and star deep in Ohio State Buckeyes country.
His girlfriend Nyambio is also a star at Michigan with the volleyball team where she’s an Academic Big-Ten All-American, and started in 29 matches, leading the team in blocks.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders seen with popular singer Shenseea during NFL draft
The couple also impressed while at the ESPYS red carpet back in July.
RELATED: Leanna Lenee rocks black dress for fiancé Travis Hunter’s night at NFL draft
After the Browns traded the No. 2 overall pick for the No. 5 pick (and more) with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Graham heard his name, Nyambio had an epic reaction on social media where she wrote “SHUT UPPP!!!” and posted the following selfie.
On Saturday, Nyambio shared a behind-the-scenes look of all of draft night including her full fit, which was pure fire. Scroll through to see all of her pictures. She said, “@clevelandbrowns got a good one 🧡🤎.”
Graham and Nyambio will no doubt be welcomed in Cleveland with open arms despite their Michigan ties.
