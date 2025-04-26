The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Browns pick Mason Graham’s girlfriend reveals full stunning dress at 2025 NFL Draft

Serena Nyambio is a Michigan volleyball star herself and was hit with the No. 5 overall pick on draft day.

Matt Ryan

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham is selected by the Cleveland Browns as the number five pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham is selected by the Cleveland Browns as the number five pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was quite the night for No. 5 overall NFL draft pick Mason Graham. He’s was not only selected by the Cleveland Browns, but shared the special day with his girlfriend Serena Nyambio. Now, she shared more photos revealing her full stunning dress.

Graham is the stud defensive tackle from the Michigan Wolverines, and now will try and star deep in Ohio State Buckeyes country.

His girlfriend Nyambio is also a star at Michigan with the volleyball team where she’s an Academic Big-Ten All-American, and started in 29 matches, leading the team in blocks.

The couple also impressed while at the ESPYS red carpet back in July.

Mason Graham and Serena Nyambio
Serena Nyambio/Instagram

After the Browns traded the No. 2 overall pick for the No. 5 pick (and more) with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Graham heard his name, Nyambio had an epic reaction on social media where she wrote “SHUT UPPP!!!” and posted the following selfie.

Mason Graham and Serena Nyambio
Serena Nyambio/Instagram

On Saturday, Nyambio shared a behind-the-scenes look of all of draft night including her full fit, which was pure fire. Scroll through to see all of her pictures. She said, “@clevelandbrowns got a good one 🧡🤎.”

Graham and Nyambio will no doubt be welcomed in Cleveland with open arms despite their Michigan ties.

Mason Graham and Serena Nyambio
Serena Nyambio/Instagra

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

