The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Charles Barkley gets destroyed by single women in 'Pop the Balloon' skewering

Playing off the wildly popular YouTube dating show turned Netflix series, the "NBA on TNT" legend is ruthlessly taken down by the women of San Antonio.

Matthew Graham

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley is a legendary smack talker, which has made him a star throughout his NBA career into before becoming an on-air titan. Not even Jim Nantz was immune at the Final Four.

Well the tables were certainly turned on the "NBA on TNT" main attraction when the "bachelor" Barkley was being set up to find love with some single San Antonio women, a city he has not been kind to on the legendary pre and postgame studio show.

RELATED: Michael Jordan, Kobe greater than LeBron, Stephen for one glaring reason

Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley
Bulls guard Michael Jordan and Suns forward Charles Barkley face off in the 1993 NBA Finals. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Based on the wildly popular dating show "Pop the Balloon or Find Love" on YouTube, which is now also expanding to Netflix in "Pop the Balloon LIVE!" in a couple of days, emcee Kenny Smith has the former NBA legend go down the line to get skewered by the eligible ladies, who all pop their balloon. For those that don't know, popping the balloon means, no dice.

Barkley, 62, is roasted for his weight (inhaling too many churros) and not having any muscle, his lack of NBA championships, his golf swing, and stealing the spotlight, which of course Smith, 60, especially liked.

RELATED: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dramatically loses 50 pounds unveiling 'Slimothy'

To one of the especially younger women, Barkley retorted, "When you get older, you're going to be looking for a personality, a bank account, things like that."

Barkley's bank account certainly isn't suffering, given he signed a 10-year contract extension in 2022 for a reported $210 million. The entire "NBA on TNT" crew is also remaining intact as they move to ESPN next season, although the outspoken commentator has had his digs along the way.

Charles Barkley
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

And while the bit was certainly scripted, it also landed.

The former Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets legend has also been married since 1989 to Maureen Blumhardt. They met when he was with the Sixers, although she keeps a very low profile, unlike her husband. They also share a daughter together, Christiana Barkley, who has two children of her own with husband Ilya Hoffman.

And if this segment is any indication, Sir Charles would have difficulty handling the single-dude life anyway.

Charles Barkley
Friday, July 12, 2024: Charles Barkley during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship / Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships