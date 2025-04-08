Charles Barkley gets destroyed by single women in 'Pop the Balloon' skewering
Charles Barkley is a legendary smack talker, which has made him a star throughout his NBA career into before becoming an on-air titan. Not even Jim Nantz was immune at the Final Four.
Well the tables were certainly turned on the "NBA on TNT" main attraction when the "bachelor" Barkley was being set up to find love with some single San Antonio women, a city he has not been kind to on the legendary pre and postgame studio show.
Based on the wildly popular dating show "Pop the Balloon or Find Love" on YouTube, which is now also expanding to Netflix in "Pop the Balloon LIVE!" in a couple of days, emcee Kenny Smith has the former NBA legend go down the line to get skewered by the eligible ladies, who all pop their balloon. For those that don't know, popping the balloon means, no dice.
Barkley, 62, is roasted for his weight (inhaling too many churros) and not having any muscle, his lack of NBA championships, his golf swing, and stealing the spotlight, which of course Smith, 60, especially liked.
To one of the especially younger women, Barkley retorted, "When you get older, you're going to be looking for a personality, a bank account, things like that."
Barkley's bank account certainly isn't suffering, given he signed a 10-year contract extension in 2022 for a reported $210 million. The entire "NBA on TNT" crew is also remaining intact as they move to ESPN next season, although the outspoken commentator has had his digs along the way.
And while the bit was certainly scripted, it also landed.
The former Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets legend has also been married since 1989 to Maureen Blumhardt. They met when he was with the Sixers, although she keeps a very low profile, unlike her husband. They also share a daughter together, Christiana Barkley, who has two children of her own with husband Ilya Hoffman.
And if this segment is any indication, Sir Charles would have difficulty handling the single-dude life anyway.