Charles Barkley Roasted Jim Nantz When He Showed Up to the Final Four
Jim Nantz is back at the Final Four, and Charles Barkley is already chirping him.
The veteran broadcaster retired from covering the NCAA tournament in 2023, but with his alma mater Houston in the Final Four, he came back in 2025 as a spectator. Immediately as he walked in the arena, Barkley was all over his former colleague.
"It ain't like he got a job," Barkley said. "He quit ya'll. He got plenty of free time on his hands."
Nantz still covers the Masters for CBS, and when informed that it's Masters week by broadcast partner Ernie Johnson, Barkley snapped back, "That's next week."
That wasn't the end of it:
Nantz is a Houston alum and with the Cougars in the Final Four, it's not surprising that he's in attendance to watch them face Duke.
Barkley's Auburn Tigers lost their game in the Final Four to the Florida Gators, who authored a historic comeback en route to victory. Nantz will have bragging rights over Barkley if Houston advances.