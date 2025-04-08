Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dramatically loses 50 pounds unveiling 'Slimothy'
Dak Prescott is on the hottest of hot seats.
At least, that's what many Dallas Cowboys and NFL fans believe given the franchise QB signed a massive 4-year, $240 million extension with $231 million guaranteed before last season for a team that didn't even make the playoffs.
Worse, their sworn-enemy, NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in convincing fashion, and the the Washington Commanders lept passed them with rookie QB sensation Jayden Daniels. Heck, even new exciting backup Joe Milton is getting some buzz to dethrone Prescott.
Having suffered a season-ending hamstring injury, Prescott is making his comeback this offseason, dramatically 50 pounds lighter.
Shared by Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, taking a page from the Eagles' star wide receiver Devonta Smith's perfect 'Slim Reaper' nickname, Haley Cavinder's boyfriend posted on his Instagram Stories in all caps, "SLIM REAPER [Dak Prescott's IG handle] DOWN 50LB! LOOKIN LIKE A YOUNG 4!"
Prescott reposted it with his own nickname. "Slimothy, that's me," No. 4 wrote with a dying laughing emoji.
There hasn't been much to smile about for Cowboys fans, so hopefully the weight loss will return the former Mississippi State QB to his fountain of youth prime when he unexpectedly took the league by storm and forced out the beloved Tony Romo, practically forcing him into the CBS Sports NFL booth.
Off the field, the 31 year old is having a blissful life, as he's expecting his second daughter with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, having welcomed baby MJ last year.
The pressure on Prescott is enormous. Luckily now he'll have less weight on his shoulders. Literally.