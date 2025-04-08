The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dramatically loses 50 pounds unveiling 'Slimothy'

The Dallas Cowboys franchise QB is under a lot of pressure this season with his massive $240 million contract. The new 'Slim Reaper' looks ready to deliver.

Matthew Graham

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dak Prescott is on the hottest of hot seats.

At least, that's what many Dallas Cowboys and NFL fans believe given the franchise QB signed a massive 4-year, $240 million extension with $231 million guaranteed before last season for a team that didn't even make the playoffs.

Worse, their sworn-enemy, NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in convincing fashion, and the the Washington Commanders lept passed them with rookie QB sensation Jayden Daniels. Heck, even new exciting backup Joe Milton is getting some buzz to dethrone Prescott.

RELATED: Dak Prescott's vacation with pregnant fiancée ruined by Eagles chant

Sarah Janes Ramos, NFL WAGs, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

Having suffered a season-ending hamstring injury, Prescott is making his comeback this offseason, dramatically 50 pounds lighter.

Shared by Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, taking a page from the Eagles' star wide receiver Devonta Smith's perfect 'Slim Reaper' nickname, Haley Cavinder's boyfriend posted on his Instagram Stories in all caps, "SLIM REAPER [Dak Prescott's IG handle] DOWN 50LB! LOOKIN LIKE A YOUNG 4!"

RELATED: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott blocks ‘all the haters’ with sweet baby MJ photos

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott/Instagram

Prescott reposted it with his own nickname. "Slimothy, that's me," No. 4 wrote with a dying laughing emoji.

There hasn't been much to smile about for Cowboys fans, so hopefully the weight loss will return the former Mississippi State QB to his fountain of youth prime when he unexpectedly took the league by storm and forced out the beloved Tony Romo, practically forcing him into the CBS Sports NFL booth.

RELATED: Sarah Jane Ramos shows off baby bump in matching pink with fiancé Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott, MJ Rose, Sarah Jane Ramos
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

Off the field, the 31 year old is having a blissful life, as he's expecting his second daughter with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, having welcomed baby MJ last year.

The pressure on Prescott is enormous. Luckily now he'll have less weight on his shoulders. Literally.

Sarah Jane Ramos / Instagram
Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos step out for a date night on Dec. 20, 2024 / Sarah Jane Ramos / Instagram
Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News