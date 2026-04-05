Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Flexes Giant Engagement Ring

Gracie Hunt basked in her engagement on Easter Sunday and flexed her giant new ring in the process.

The 27-year-old Gracie is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and a former Miss Kansas. She’s always a hit on game days like her head-turning gold dress during the Super Bowl in 2025, and her competing black fit with sister Ava Hunt on the road.

She’s now engaged to the son of former Chiefs QB Trent Green, Derek Green, after he proposed to her on Saturday. Gracie wrote on her Instagram post showing the special moment, “It was always you 💍❤️ “‘And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.’” Romans

Hunt’s ring is massive

Gracie would then flaunt her huge engagement ring on Sunday with another pic from her special day. She wrote, “He is Risen ✝️🤍 Thank You, Jesus — for salvation, for love, and for this beautiful chapter You’ve written for us. You painted the purest picture of love the world has ever seen, and today we celebrate that gift. As we step into this new season of life together, our prayer is simple — to love each other the way You loved the church. Selflessly. Faithfully. Completely. Happy Easter from our hearts to yours. 🌸✝️ #HappyEaster #HeIsRisen #Engaged #EasterSunday #GodWroteOurStory,” and then posted the following picture where her new rock is visible from the Artemis II.

No doubt it will be a grand wedding based on the way the Hunt family flaunts their billionaire lifestyle with private planes, yachts, luxury vacations, dinners, and clothes.