Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shows off sun-soaked bikini adventure in Italy
Gracie Hunt is enjoying her offseason and fabulously wealthy lifestyle while rocking a bikini in Italy.
The oldest heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs and former Miss Kansas 2021 was a hit with her fits all football season from her leather zipper skirt in KC red, to her sparkly gold stunner that was the team’s lone highlight of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana.
She’s also had some big life changes since then, ditching her old boyfriend Cody Keith for the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, Derek. She first announced she was dating him with a cryptic post, but the two have been seen together in public several times.
After taking in Formula 1 in Miami where she posed with Travis Scott in her leopard-print fit, she then hung with dad Clark Hunt and sister Ava Hunt for the races in Monaco.
And now she’s in Capri, Italy, flexing the boat life with her family, as well as her pageant looks in a bikini.
For more shots of Gracie on her vacation here’s her Instagram post.
It looks like a good family vacation with dad, Ava, mom Tavia Hunt, and brother Knobel all there living the good life.
