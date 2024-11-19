Ava Hunt outshines Gracie with all-black, knee-high boots non-Chiefs look
Ava Hunt and sister Gracie Hunt were the two bright spots for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The two Chiefs heiresses have been on fire lately with their fit games. Gracie, who returned from a mid-week trip to Mexico where she revealed her stunning abs while in a bikini top, then hit up Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul in Texas where she was a clear winner over the boring fight with her leopard-print crop top. Ava, meanwhile, dropped more SMU Mustangs cheerleader looks, an all-black low-cut look showing off her tan, and some sorority party fun for an 80s themed event where she had on a Miami Vice-like cheer fit.
For Sunday’s game, Ava, 19, and Gracie, 25, had a fit runway showdown on the sidelines. On Tuesday, Ava dropped the full all-black look with the coat on without any Chiefs logos showing.
Bills fans would joke they were appropriately dressed for the Chiefs’ funeral that happened at Highmark Stadium.
Here is the whole Hunt family together at the game: Knobel Hunt, 22, Gracie, Tavia Hunt 53, Clark Hunt, 59, and Ava, who showed off her red shirt in this picture.
Regardless of the outcome, Ava certainly crushed her look. She (and Gracie) stunningly looks just like her mom Tavia Hunt when she was young.
The 9-1 Chiefs will look to get back to their winning ways on Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers. Win or lose on the field, no doubt Ava will be a winner off of it.
