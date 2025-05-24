Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong’s mom starred in famous baseball movie
Pete Crow-Armstrong has been on fire.
The Chicago Cubs center fielder has three home runs and 15 RBIs in his last seven games, including his first ever Grand Slam tonight to turn around the game against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning to go up 8-6, eventually winning 13-6.
It was Crow-Armstrong's second home run of the night, and it's the second time this month the 23-year-old former New York Mets first-round pick has had 6 RBIs in a single game, making it the first time it has ever happened in franchise history.
Better known as PCA, Crow-Armstrong has been having a fairytale season, leading the Cubs with 14 home runs.
That is only fitting given his mom, Ashley Crow, starred as the mother Jenny Heywood in the baseball kids classic, "Little Big League."
Asked recently if PCA ever talks about it with her, PCA seemed almost annoyed it was brought up.
"It's funny though, it plays on the MLB Network sometimes," Crow-Armstrong said. So I'll always flip it on... Jenny Heywood is a good baseball movie character. For sure, it's a good one."
If you don't recall, Billy, a 12-year-old diehard Minnesota Twins fan, inherits the franchise when his grandfather passes away. Naturally, he thinks it's a good idea to personally manage the team to get them out of their slump.
The opposite of slumping is PCA.
"I don't really remember what I did, either, to be honest with you,” Crow-Armstrong said watching his Grand Slam stay fair. “That was like the blackout moment for sure.”
PCA is also playing for a lucrative long-term deal, currently only on a one-year, $771,000. The Cubs are certainly getting a steal with his production this season.
Crow-Armstrong might soon enough have a massive payday to take care of his real-life mom, and who knows, the first place Cubs could have a movie-like ending to their season.
