LeBron James' extremely rare, odd-looking $250k gift to Bryce has been revealed
Bryce James flexed an unbelievable Louis Vuitton fit on prom night.
Los Angeles Lakers living legend LeBron James and his wife Savannah were emotional and extremely proud of their younger son's big high school occasion, and many fans noticed on the shared Instagram post a very odd-looking watch that looked like it could be from a Picasso painting.
Well it turns out it's almost as rare. The unique timepiece is a Cartier Crash Skeleton in pink gold, worth around $250,000. Only 67 of the pink gold were ever made, and the melted design was apparently inspired by a car crash.
LeBron has been seen wearing the watch publicly on a couple of occasions, most notably during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
In more celebratory big high school moments, Bryce, 17, the younger brother of Bronny, 20, along with little sister Zhuri, 10, celebrated his graduation from Sierra Canyon, posting photos on Instagram.
While Bronny tries to make his mark with his dad on the Lakers, James will be taking his talents to the Arizona Wildcats next season.
As far as the Cartier, it's unclear if that was just a one-night loan on a special night or Bryce is now the proud owner of the $250k rarity.
