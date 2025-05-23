The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James' extremely rare, odd-looking $250k gift to Bryce has been revealed

Many had noticed a unique-looking gift from the Los Angeles Lakers legend to his son Bryce. Now we know how truly special it is.

Matthew Graham

Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bryce James flexed an unbelievable Louis Vuitton fit on prom night.

Los Angeles Lakers living legend LeBron James and his wife Savannah were emotional and extremely proud of their younger son's big high school occasion, and many fans noticed on the shared Instagram post a very odd-looking watch that looked like it could be from a Picasso painting.

Bryce James
Savannah James/Instagram

Well it turns out it's almost as rare. The unique timepiece is a Cartier Crash Skeleton in pink gold, worth around $250,000. Only 67 of the pink gold were ever made, and the melted design was apparently inspired by a car crash.

LeBron has been seen wearing the watch publicly on a couple of occasions, most notably during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

In more celebratory big high school moments, Bryce, 17, the younger brother of Bronny, 20, along with little sister Zhuri, 10, celebrated his graduation from Sierra Canyon, posting photos on Instagram.

Bryce James
Bryce James/Instagram

While Bronny tries to make his mark with his dad on the Lakers, James will be taking his talents to the Arizona Wildcats next season.

As far as the Cartier, it's unclear if that was just a one-night loan on a special night or Bryce is now the proud owner of the $250k rarity.

LeBron James, Bryce James
Feb 7, 2023: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

