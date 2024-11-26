Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos flexes huge engagement ring in skintight fit
Dak Prescott may be out for the rest of the season and is missing the Dallas Cowboys traditional Thanksgiving day game, but his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos can still have her own win of the week.
Ramos has been a bright spot for Prescott in an otherwise miserable season for the quarterback. The couple got engaged where he epically proposed to her with the couple’s young daughter MJ there, giving Ramos a $1 million ring.
While the Cowboys have been cold most of the year, Ramos has sizzled with her fits like her stunning Baywatch red bathing suit, and her skintight top and leggy skirt look.
In her latest fit drop, the 30-year-old beauty wowed in a black skintight look with a low-cut top while flaunting her 10-carat diamond ring.
Here’s a closer look at the insane rock she’s flexing.
That’s some serious bling.
Ramos became a mother on February 29 of this year and looks tremendous.
This season, Prescott became the NFL’s highest paid man at $60 million per year — $240 million over four years.
While things didn’t go as expected on the field for Prescott, he’s clearly winning at life at home, as is Ramos on Thanksgiving week.
