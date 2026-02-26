The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Blue Hawaii Bikini in Post Super Bowl Trip

The New England Patriots king and queen are enjoying some offseason fun and some “much needed sunshine.”
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium.
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael deserve some rest and relaxation after the season they both had. It is Ann Michael who is clearly winning off the field, though, when posting her blue bikini while in Hawaii with her hubby.

The 23-year-old quarterback Maye had a bad Super Bowl week after he lost out on the Most Valuable Player Award to Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford by one vote, and then got smoked in Super Bowl LX with three turnovers in the 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

About the only bright spot was Ann Michael’s head-turning custom Patriots fit for the game.

No doubt, the “Wanna Get Away” ad from Southwest Airlines was exactly what Drake was thinking after his second year in the NFL.

The Mayes in Hawaii

That’s exactly what the couple did with a getaway to Hawaii where they had their first post-Super Bowl sighting where Ann Michael crushed her dress.

Ann Michael Maye's February 23 Instagram story.
Ann Michael Maye's February 23 Instagram story. | Instagram/@annmichaelhmaye

She’d then rock another Hawaiian one for dinner.

Ann Michael
Ann Michael Maye in Hawaii | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Ann Michael turns heads in bikini

It was her blue bikini by the water that certainly caught attention, though.

She also was enjoying a Harry Potter book.

Ann Michael Maye
Ann Michael Maye by the beach | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

And some healthy snacks.

Ann Michael Maye
Ann Michael Maye | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

It appears she and Drake are enjoying themselves as well. She wrote, “Much needed sunshine 💛.”

The Mayes’ love story:

Their story goes back to middle school in North Carolina where they have been together since 2015.

Drake was then superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Drake.

