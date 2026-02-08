Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Turns Heads in Stunning Custom Super Bowl Patriots Fit

Ann Michael Maye has been as much a hit off the season as her husband Drake Maye is on it for the New England Patriots. For Super Bowl Sunday, the superstar quarterback’s wife brought out a super fit representing her husband.

The 23-year-old Maye out of the North Carolina Tar Heels had quite the regular season, throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions in the regular season. He finished second by one vote in the Most Valuable Player race to Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams this past Thursday.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) arrives before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Maye has his eyes on a bigger prize on Sunday in Super Bowl LX vs. the Seattle Seahawks as he hopes to deliver New England Lombardi Trophy No. 7, and the only one without QB Tom Brady winning it.

While Maye was the Patriots team MVP, his wife was off the field with her TikTok cooking shows that have fans going crazy, and her fire fits like her wild red pants, and her special sweatshirt with a message on it for her hubby, and her sweet custom winter look below in the AFC Championship game.

Ann Michael has had quite the Super Bowl week so far as well, even doing an ad with Sam Darnold’s fiancée Katie Hoofnagle where they had “beef” going on.

Ann Michael rocks super fit for Super Bowl LX

After a special message for her husband Sunday morning, Ann Michael showed up and showed out in a special Drake Maye Patriots jersey jacket at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Ann Michael Maye has arrived for Super Bowl LX 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tg1fhiKbo6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2026

She hopes it’s the lucky one and Drake wins his first Super Bowl.

The Mayes’ love story:

Their story goes back to middle in North Carolina where they have been together since 2015.

Drake was then superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Drake. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

