Gabrielle Union shares special message to stepdaughter Zaya Wade on Trans Day of Visibility
Gabrielle Union is honoring her stepdaughter on a special day — Transgender Day of Visibility.
On Monday, March 31, Union, who is the wife of former NBA player Dwyane Wood, took to her Instagram Story to share a special message for her Zaya.
In the video clip, viewers see a montage of moments with Zaya, which include reading Seventeen magazine, doing a photoshoot, and posing for Polaroid shots in the street. The video is accompanied by audio from an interview Union gave in a February interview on The View. During the aforementioned conversation, Union revealed that Zaya will be attending college next year, to potentially study astrobiology.
Union also expressed gratitude to watch Zaya grow up and empashized how proud she was of the person Zaya has become.
“Who she is amazing but it’s because we love her so much and we protect her freedom and her humanity and her rights that she’s allowed to blossom,” said Union.
In that same interview, Union lauded Zaya’s advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and shared how it’s affected people from all walks of life.
“When we get compliments on who she is and who she stands for and who she represents, it’s not just the LGBTQIA community,” Union said. “Elderly people come up to me [and say], ‘I wish my parents gave me the freedom to live my full truth and to reach my full potential and I’m so glad that she’s doing this at such a young age.’”
As Zaya is entering a new chapter in her life, with graduation underway and college just around the corner, having a strong support system has been essential in her upbringing.