Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union bring it on in new selfie

Reese has previously revealed that she prefers to date athletes. Perhaps this is something she and her next guest can bond over in conversation.

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the first half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese continues to pull in a star-studded line-up of guests on her “Unapologetically Angel,” — and next week, she’s bringing it on.

Today, the Chicago Sky forward shared a photo from the set of her podcast, teasing an appearance from a prolific actress. Reese is seen modeling in a selfie with Gabrielle Union, who, seemingly, is recording an episode of “Unapologetically Angel” with Reese. 

Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union 2024
Actress Gabrielle Union poses for a selfie with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, and seemingly teases an appearance on the 'Unapologetically Angel' podcast. / Angel Reese / Instagram

This tease comes just days after the "Bring it On" actress' husband, former NBA point guard Dwyane Wade, shared a photo on his Instagram Story featuring his and Union’s 5-year-old daughter, Kaavia, wearing some Reese-inspired swag gifted by Reese herself

Last week, rapper Latto and singer Mariah the Scientist guested on “Unapologetically Angel,” and in the episode Reese revealed that she is single, and she and the ladies all have a type. Reese, who was rumored to be dating Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons, shared that she prefers to date athletes, as they tend to understand her busy schedule. Perhaps this is something she and Union will bond over in their chat.

If Reese’s conversation with Union is anywhere near as unfiltered as her 2017 memoir “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” we can expect the tea in this episode to be scalding.

