Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union bring it on in new selfie
Angel Reese continues to pull in a star-studded line-up of guests on her “Unapologetically Angel,” — and next week, she’s bringing it on.
RELATED: Angel Reese's reply to fan's joke reveals wrist injury status in charming photo
Today, the Chicago Sky forward shared a photo from the set of her podcast, teasing an appearance from a prolific actress. Reese is seen modeling in a selfie with Gabrielle Union, who, seemingly, is recording an episode of “Unapologetically Angel” with Reese.
This tease comes just days after the "Bring it On" actress' husband, former NBA point guard Dwyane Wade, shared a photo on his Instagram Story featuring his and Union’s 5-year-old daughter, Kaavia, wearing some Reese-inspired swag gifted by Reese herself.
Last week, rapper Latto and singer Mariah the Scientist guested on “Unapologetically Angel,” and in the episode Reese revealed that she is single, and she and the ladies all have a type. Reese, who was rumored to be dating Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons, shared that she prefers to date athletes, as they tend to understand her busy schedule. Perhaps this is something she and Union will bond over in their chat.
RELATED: Angel Reese surprised by photo of herself as kid in glasses
If Reese’s conversation with Union is anywhere near as unfiltered as her 2017 memoir “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” we can expect the tea in this episode to be scalding.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bling alert: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out natty championship rings
Not an Ole Miss: Who is Lane Kiffin’s girlfriend Sally Rychlak?
Big news?: Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?
McLovin: Jameis Winston’s hilarious fast food rankings goes viral; whos his No. 1?
Small packages: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player