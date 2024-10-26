Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade dazzle at party to kick off Statue Unveiling
Dwyane Wade's accomplishments in the NBA are matched by his style, dynamic presence, and killer instinct. The former finals MVP launched his statue unveiling celebration weekend as a James Bond-themed party entitled 'Statues are Forever,' with the statue officially set to be revealed on Sunday. The by-invitation-only party did not disappoint.
In true James Bond fashion, Wade arrived at the Queen Miami Beach in an Aston Martin DBX707, accompanied by his Bond Girl, Gabrielle Union-Wade. The glamorous couple was impeccably dressed in black tie by FWRD. The night featured extravagant culinary delights and cocktails by Don Julio 1942, engraved personally for the evening, and Champagne Armand de Brignac, all themed as a premiere for the 003 movie. (Wade famously wore NO. 3 for the Heat).
As guests transitioned from the cocktail hour to the main room, they were greeted by the iconic James Bond tune "Feeling Good” and dazzled by mesmerizing aerialists and dancers performing various James Bond movie themes. Wade and Union's guests were nothing short of wowed.
The man of the hour made his grand entrance as the famous Bond theme song played in the background. As Wade walked towards the center stage, the crowd screamed in excitement. Performers surrounded him as he introduced the evening, stating: “This is the beginning of a ‘statues are forever’ weekend. What we’re about to embark on is something we’ve never experienced before. If you’ve got a glass, raise it.” as Wade raised a Glass of Armand De Brignac Champagne.
Following his toast, Wade got the party going and was seen having a great time with his guests and got on the mic with his Dj. The whole crowd was dancing the entire night, which included family, friends, and former teammates of the three-time NBA champion.
The highlight of the evening was a performance inspired by one of the 003-themed movie posters, From Miami With Love. The Miami-style showcase began with a toast from Wade's close friend and former teammate, Udonis Haslem, who raised a glass of Don Julio 1942, letting Wade know he was in for a special night from “the biggest and baddest legends” of Miami, and expressing his love for him as a brother. Udonis also noted how Wade not only won the hearts of the people on South Beach during his career but also those on the other side of the bridge, becoming a true icon to people from all walks of life in Miami.
The performance kicked off with rapper Trina performing “Pull Over,” followed by JT Money’s “Who Dat.” Ball Greezy then took the stage, performing multiple songs. Taking it back to old school, Miami legend Uncle Luke energized the crowd with several of his hits. The performance concluded with DJ Khaled, who put on a show featuring “All I Do Is Win,” “All the Way Up,” and “I’m the One,” while Dwyane and Gabrielle joined him on stage.
Suffice to say, the evening was as spectacular as Wade's iconic NBA career, with the statue unveiling remaining a highly-anticipated event.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension