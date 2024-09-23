Gabrielle Union posts tropical 'bare' shower photo for summer throwback
Gabrielle Union isn’t one to hold back, and her latest Instagram post is evidence of this.
Today, the “Bring It On” actress took to the photo-sharing platform to share some highlights from the summer. The carousel features an assortment of memories, and notably, one cheeky allusion to a meme that sparked quite the discourse over the past few months.
In one photo, Union is fully nude at an outdoor shower, as the caption for the post reads “I chose the bare.”
This is likely a reference to an online prompt, in which women were asked if they would rather encounter a man or a bear if they were alone in the woods.
But fortunately, Union’s husband, former NBA guard Dwyane Wade is seen in several of the carousel pictures, as they spent time hiking, relaxing on beaches, riding horses on farms, and trying new food.
Union and Wade are also set to appear on a new episode of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast this week — and Reese has previously teased the appearance with a selfie on her Instagram Story, as well as a photo of her and Wade recording.
Just last week, Wade shared a photo of his and Union’s 5-year-old daughter Kaavia wearing some Reese-inspired swag ahead of her school day.
As fall rolls in, it goes without saying that the Union-Wade fam had quite an exciting summer.
