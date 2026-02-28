The Athlete Lifestyle logo

George Kittle’s Wife Claire Turns Heads in 49ers-Red String Bikini Selfie

The famous Niners WAG shows why she recently posed in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Jan 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle at a game between Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Chase Center. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Claire Kittle crushed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot earlier this month. She showed why while rocking a San Francisco 49ers-red string bikini on her own.

The season ended on a bitter note for her husband George Kittle and the 49ers , but they have been enjoying the offseason together including a tropical trip where George was broing out with his fellow teammates while Claire was in her swimwear.

The All-Pro tight end Kittle tore his Achilles in the Wild Card playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles in a devastating scene where Claire shared her heartbreaking reaction.

It didn’t stop him from having fun and giving Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce a kiss at a Super Bowl party.

Claire, meanwhile, is winning the offseason with her SI Swimsuit photos that George couldn’t get enough of.

Now, Claire is still wearing a red bikini, just for her own fans as she posted on Instagram this sizzling look while in a mirror selfie.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player — where she met George in college — continues to wow with her bikinis.

