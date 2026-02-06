Travis Kelce, George Kittle Have Ultimate Lovefest Moment at Super Bowl Party
Before the season started George Kittle and Travis Kelce were hanging out at Tight End University that they help found, and now again during Super Bowl week with the seasons over for their teams. While at a party, they showed the ultimate sign of respect for each other.
Kittle’s season ended with the San Francisco 49ers when he tore his Achilles in the Wild Card game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s gotten successful surgery and been scootering around the Bay Area and even showing off his voice.
Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs didn’t even make the playoffs after going to the Super Bowl three years in a row and winning two of them. He still hasn’t said if he’s retiring or not. Before heading to to Cali, he his the golf course for the Phoenix Open Pro-Am where he hit this incredible shot.
Kelce and Kittle are also always the life of the party. Just look back to Tight End U when Kittle was singing at the top of his lungs with Taylor Swift, and look at Travis’ outfit hanging with brother Jason at another Super Bowl party on Wednesday.
Kittle and Kelce have Lovefest at Super Bowl party
On Thursday for the Tight End University’s Tight Ends & Friends party, the two had a special moment of love together where Kittle even kissed Kelce on the cheek.
They are definitely close off the field despite Kelce and the Chiefs breaking Kelce and the Niners’ hearts with two Super Bowl comebacks of double digits (2020, 2024).
It’s cool to see players with that kind of bond broing out outside of the football field. Especially these two big-time personalities.
