Travis Kelce, George Kittle Have Ultimate Lovefest Moment at Super Bowl Party

Before the season started George Kittle and Travis Kelce were hanging out at Tight End University that they help found, and now again during Super Bowl week with the seasons over for their teams. While at a party, they showed the ultimate sign of respect for each other.

Kittle’s season ended with the San Francisco 49ers when he tore his Achilles in the Wild Card game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s gotten successful surgery and been scootering around the Bay Area and even showing off his voice.

George Kittle, Bijan Robinson, and Jordan Mailata singing a cappella with Adam Devine in the streets of San Francisco was not something I expected. 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/smEP49yWX9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 5, 2026

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs didn’t even make the playoffs after going to the Super Bowl three years in a row and winning two of them. He still hasn’t said if he’s retiring or not. Before heading to to Cali, he his the golf course for the Phoenix Open Pro-Am where he hit this incredible shot.

This is an unbelievably good shot by @tkelce under that pressure and spotlight of the 16th hole of the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am! What a dart by Travis Kelce!!! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/hva9JcWEO7 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 4, 2026

Kelce and Kittle are also always the life of the party. Just look back to Tight End U when Kittle was singing at the top of his lungs with Taylor Swift, and look at Travis’ outfit hanging with brother Jason at another Super Bowl party on Wednesday.

Super Bowl bros. 🏈 Jason Kelce & Travis Kelce host a party at Thriller Social Club in San Francisco ahead of the Patriots vs. Seahawks match up. (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/KvA9tvh97G — E! News (@enews) February 5, 2026

Kittle and Kelce have Lovefest at Super Bowl party

On Thursday for the Tight End University’s Tight Ends & Friends party, the two had a special moment of love together where Kittle even kissed Kelce on the cheek.

George Kittle and Travis Kelce linked up at Sports Illustrated and Tight End University’s Tight Ends & Friends party in San Francisco last night 🤝



pic.twitter.com/TbHbuqodyH — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 6, 2026

They are definitely close off the field despite Kelce and the Chiefs breaking Kelce and the Niners’ hearts with two Super Bowl comebacks of double digits (2020, 2024).

It’s cool to see players with that kind of bond broing out outside of the football field. Especially these two big-time personalities.

George Kittle and Travis Kelce greet the crowd during the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert at Brooklyn Bowl Tuesday, June 18, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn. | Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

