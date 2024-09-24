Who is Caleb Williams' Girlfriend Alina Thyregod?
Caleb Williams is three weeks into the NFL season, and still attempting to prove why he was picked No. 1 in the 2024 draft. One person who has stood by the Chicago Bears superstar for the entire ride is his girlfriend, Alina Thyregod.
Williams and Thyregod have been together since November 2023 when the 22-year-old Heisman Trophy winner was still attending USC. However, that wouldn't be the whole story. The duo were high school sweethearts dating back to their days at Gonzaga College High School. Williams explained how they stayed in touch after temporarily breaking up during an appearance on the Pivot Podcast this past April.
"I met her at the end of her tenure. We dated a little bit," Williams said. "Then we ended it, kept in strong communication throughout four years. We're back dating again."
The power couple had kept their renewed relationship a secret until the draft, where they appeared publicly for the first time. Williams had even teased Thyregod's introduction to the world on X (formerly Twitter).
Thyregod also has big inspirations of her own. Originally from Denmark, Thyregod aspires to be in the fashion industry, and took a step towards that goal when she began working at PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has even been featured on television including HGTV, Backstage, and Elle.
Williams and Thyregod may be a cute thing to the public, but they still aim to keep the majority of their relationship to themselves. Thyregod's personal Instagram is set to private, and her TikTok, although occasionally mentioning Williams, is not used super frequently. Both seem focused on loving one another and accomplishing their goals.
