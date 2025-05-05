Chicago Bears insider says team has set up Caleb Williams to take off in 2025
It goes without saying that Caleb Williams is the most important player on the Chicago Bears roster. And while that's usually the case for every team's starting quarterback, it's even more so for the Bears, who spent the first overall pick on Williams in 2024.
Simply put, if Williams fails, the Bears organization will be set back for a decade or more.
It's why GM Ryan Poles has dedicated so many offseason resources to building the roster around Williams. The offensive line has been rebuilt, and new pass-catchers have been added through high draft picks and mid-tier free-agency signings.
As a result, the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer believes Williams has everything he needs to take off in his second season.
"Since last season ended — with a game-winning drive at Lambeau Field — the Bears brought in one of the league’s brightest and most proven play callers in coach Ben Johnson," Wiederer wrote. "They fortified the interior of their offensive line with a trio of tough, intelligent, established starters in Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson. And the weaponry around Williams — DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, D’Andre Swift and now Loveland and Burden — sure looks good enough on paper for the Bears to have a potent offense."
A potent offense is an understatement. The Chicago Bears haven't looked this exciting since Jay Cutler was under center, handing off to Matt Forte and tossing dimes to Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery, and Martellus Bennett.
Williams is far superior to the talent Cutler was, and there's at least an argument that the combination of Moore and Odunze can put up numbers similar to Marshall and Jeffery.
What the Bears are lacking is a surefire stud running back, but there's still time for an upgrade to be added in veteran free agency, or for an unheralded rookie like Kyle Monangai to emerge as a late-round gem.
"For as many legitimate topics as we touch on during a busy offseason like this, the most important conversation still centers around Williams," Wiederer wrote. "How good can he be eventually? How good will he be soon? The answers should become more apparent over the next eight months. Especially with so much support."