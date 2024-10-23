Caleb Williams, GF Alina Thyregod celebrate big moment in relationship
The Chicago Bears spent Week 7 of the NFL season on their bye, giving No. 1 pick Caleb Williams some time off during his rookie campaign.
With the bye week, Williams got to spend some extra time with girlfriend Alina Thyregod, and it came at the perfect time.
The Heisman Trophy winner and Thyregod celebrated their one-year anniversary and the Bears rookie took to social media to share a heartfelt message to his girlfriend.
MORE: Who is Caleb Williams' girlfriend Alina Thyregod?
He shared a photo of the two embracing on the practice field with the caption, "Been a good you [with] this one."
Williams also shared photos of Thyregod smiling in a park and another of her snapping a selfie in her signature denim outfit that she rocks on Chicago Bears game days.
MORE: Caleb Williams' new $12.9 million baller mansion in ritzy Chicago suburb
Williams has helped lead the Bears to an impressive 4-2 record in year one, throwing for 1,317 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.
Thyrgod has been there supporting him every step of the way.
When the Bears return to action on Sunday, October 27, they'll be going to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland for a showdown with the Washington Commanders.
