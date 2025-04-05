Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele gushes over Rockets star's viral reverse dunk
Draya Michele has been her boyfriend's number-one supporter throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, and he has given her plenty to cheer about. Draya's beau, Houston Rockets superstar Jalen Green, gave her another reason to cheer on Friday night.
One of the highlights from Houston's big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder came when Green threw down an insane reverse dunk that had social media buzzing.
Naturally, as a social media influencer, Draya was in tune with what the people were talking about, so she posted multiple looks at Green's impressive jam with her own commentary because she couldn't get enough.
It started off with a simple reaction that everyone seemed to have: "WOAH," with the mindblown emoji.
Then, she added some comedy with a bitmoji bending over backward in a yoga pose.
"Like what are you even doing up there like that?!?" she joked.
That was just one of the many highlights from Green's impressive night which included a game-high 34 points to go with four rebounds and five assists. This season, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard is averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
Draya, 40, and Green, 23, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap, but they haven't let that slow them down.
The 40-year-old Draya has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.
Draya and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter in May 12, 2024.