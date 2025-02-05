Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele drops her furry Knicks fit with Louis Vuitton bag
NBA WAG and influencer Draya Michele, who is dating Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, has been one of the best-dressed WAGs of the season.
Each and every week, she puts together an eye-catching fit to share with her 9.4 million followers on Instagram.
This week, as Green prepares to face the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Draya dropped another stunning look.
Draya was rocking a brown leather jacket with some head-turning furry fringe, custom jeans, leopard print heels, and, of course, a Louis Vuitton bag.
Talk about a fit made for turning heads courtside.
The Rockets and Nets tipped-off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Draya, 40, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap, but they haven't let that slow them down.
The 39-year-old Draya has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.
Draya and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter in May 12, 2024.
