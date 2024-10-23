Jalen Green gf Draya Michele's revealing top blends into arty pants
It's been an eventful few days for Draya Michele. This week, her 22-year-old boyfriend Jalen Green signed a three-year, $106 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets and she took to social media to express her excitement.
Now that her boyfriend secured his bag, she was back in hers and on the influencer grind.
Draya visited Meow Wolf Houston to check out all of the exhibits which were comprised of mainly local artists. Meow Wolf Houston officially opens on Thursday, October 31.
MORE: Draya Michele's 5-word reaction to Jalen Green's $106M extension
But, when you are an influencer, you get a sneak peek.
Draya pulled up to the exhibit in an artsy look with an intricate tube top and pseudo digital camo pants from ERL Clothing's upcoming Hollywood Forever Collection.
The exhibit looks like a good time.
The 39-year-old Draya has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.
Draya and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter in May 12, 2024.
