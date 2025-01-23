NBA's Jalen Green, 22, sends clear message for gf Draya Michele's 40th birthday
NBA WAG and influencer Draya Michele is celebrating a milestone on Thursday, January 23, as she celebrates her 40th birthday.
For her big day, the birthday wishes are pouring in and Draya is sharing them with her 9.4 million followers on Instagram, but one birthday shoutout was more special than the rest.
Her boyfriend, 22-year-old NBA superstar Jalen Green, who signed a $106 million extension before the season, showed love to Draya with a heartfelt message.
MORE: Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flaunts flexibility in mind-bending yoga fit
""Happy Pday to the realest on my side," the Houston Rockets star wrote. "I love you, [Draya Michele]."
The couple is still going strong, despite all of the haters.
It hasn't slowed Green down on the court either, as he averages 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the 29-14 Rockets, who are sitting in first place in the Southwest Division.
MORE: Jalen Green’s gf Draya Michele has hot yoga ruined by coffee fail
Draya, 40, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 18-year age gap, but they haven't let that slow them down.
The 40-year-old Draya has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.
Draya and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter in May 12, 2024.
