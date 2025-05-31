Hailee Steinfeld stuns in short wedding dress with Josh Allen in rehearsal photos
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, are ready to tie the knot this offseason.
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins spilled the beans months ago that Allen and Steinfeld planned to get married this weekend. During an appearance on "Good Morning Football," Dawkins gushed over the MVP getting married.
"Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal," Dawkins said. "And soon to come. May 31. It's happening."
After attending OTAs in Buffalo, Allen was photographed landing at Van Nuys Airport on May 29. And on May 31, the first photos emerged of the famous couple's wedding rehearsal.
RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld pose for rare photo at nephew's birthday party
Steinfeld looked in stunning in a white, lace mini dress while Allen rocked a tan suit with no tie. The Bills star held a camisole umbrella to keep the couple cool in SoCal heat.
At one point, the Oscar-nominated actress changed into a cream-colored camisole and matching maxi skirt. Allen kept things casual in khaki shorts and a blue t-shirt.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld's sultry new photo grabs Josh Allen's attention
Allen and Steinfeld first started dating in May 2023. After nearly two years of keep their relationship out of the public eye, they started to be more open about their love after Allen proposed in November.
After winning the Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors in February, Allen thanked Steinfeld in his acceptance speech. “You’ve been my rock. You are my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you," he said.
