Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at Super Bowl LIX matchup
The Buffalo Bills took a heartbreaking 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 26. For the fourth time in Bills quarterback Josh Allen's career, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dashed his Super Bowl dreams.
As for what's next for the MVP finalist, "Get away, let the body heal," Allen told reporters. "Just trying to make sure that my body's in as good as condition as it can be given maybe a week or two and just kind of getting back to work."
Helping comfort Allen through the defeat, his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. While Steinfeld kept a low profile during the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, fans still got to see her face on TV when the new trailer for move, Sinners, premiered during the primetime matchup.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens playoff game
The 28-year-old actress is also making her Super Bowl commercial debut when the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles, which she discussed in the latest issue of her newsletter, Beau Society.
While Steinfeld couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Novartis and the opportunity to help raise breast cancer awareness like much of Bills Mafia, she's still reeling from the stress of the playoffs.
She wrote in Friday's issue, "This week has felt like a month and this month has felt like a year. I know you guys feel me. But I still wanted to take some time to write to y’all and share what’s been going on in my life. I’m still a little fired up (IYKYK) but we’re looking forward to the good stuff."
The Oscar-nominated actress also appeared to a take shot at the Super Bowl now that her future husband is not playing in the big game.
"The full commercial will run next weekend so tune in (just for the ad)," she wrote. Reading between lines, she appears to be telling readers to tune into the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, but only to catch her commercial which she described as "fun and grabby (pun intended)."
Steinfeld sent Allen a strong message while speaking to E! News earlier this week. When asked if she's proud of what he's accomplished this season, "To say the least," she answered. "I’m so proud of that man, he’s the hardest working person i know."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen