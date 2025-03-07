Josh Allen’s Bills teammate reveals Hailee Steinfeld wedding date on-air
While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrated his bachelor party with his boys in March, his wedding date has been revealed after his own teammate spilled the news on live TV.
The 28-year-old NFL MVP was spotted this week at the TGL event with his brother Jason Allen, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Bills teammate Dalton Kincaid and others while getting rowdy watching some virtual golf for his bachelor party. Allen was interviewed by ESPN where he gave the perfect answer for a man engaged, and then took epic photos with Woods. From there, the boys hit a real golf course and consumed some adult beverages while once again Allen gave a shout out to Steinfeld for her new business venture.
Allen got engaged to Steinfeld, 28, in November, and after the NFL season ended in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, she joined him for his big night at the 2025 NFL Honors event where they shared an epic kiss when he won his award, and he gave a heartfelt speech that included her.
RELATED: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor
Reports have surfaced the power couple wanted a short engagement, and now the wedding date has been leaked by of all people Allen’s own teammate. Mark May 31, 2025, on your calendars as his offensive lineman Dion Dawkins didn’t protect his quarterback’s wedding date. Watch below to see how it unfolded.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in bra mirror selfie on Milan trip with Josh Allen
Allen will be getting a ring in May, and then going for another one when the season stars. Hopefully Dawkins and the line protects him better than his wedding date secret.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court