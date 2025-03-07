The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen’s Bills teammate reveals Hailee Steinfeld wedding date on-air

The wedding date for the NFL’s MVP and his star actress fiancée wasn’t protected by his own offensive lineman.

Matt Ryan

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrated his bachelor party with his boys in March, his wedding date has been revealed after his own teammate spilled the news on live TV.

The 28-year-old NFL MVP was spotted this week at the TGL event with his brother Jason Allen, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Bills teammate Dalton Kincaid and others while getting rowdy watching some virtual golf for his bachelor party. Allen was interviewed by ESPN where he gave the perfect answer for a man engaged, and then took epic photos with Woods. From there, the boys hit a real golf course and consumed some adult beverages while once again Allen gave a shout out to Steinfeld for her new business venture.

Josh Alle
Allen attends the TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen got engaged to Steinfeld, 28, in November, and after the NFL season ended in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, she joined him for his big night at the 2025 NFL Honors event where they shared an epic kiss when he won his award, and he gave a heartfelt speech that included her.

RELATED: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Hailee Steinfeld
Steinfeld is the “Queen” of Buffalo. / @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Reports have surfaced the power couple wanted a short engagement, and now the wedding date has been leaked by of all people Allen’s own teammate. Mark May 31, 2025, on your calendars as his offensive lineman Dion Dawkins didn’t protect his quarterback’s wedding date. Watch below to see how it unfolded.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in bra mirror selfie on Milan trip with Josh Allen

Allen will be getting a ring in May, and then going for another one when the season stars. Hopefully Dawkins and the line protects him better than his wedding date secret.


Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel

Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie

LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse

Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News