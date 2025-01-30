Jason Kelce, wife Kylie might irk Eagles fans with non-loyal answers for Super Bowl
Please note, this is all in good fun, with the author being a Philadelphia Eagles fan from the 6-1-0, Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Having said that, how dare you Jason Kelce! And now, their beautiful daughters have betrayed the Eagles green for the sake of their uncle, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
It's bad enough that the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, who will go in as an Eagle, copped out on their "New Heights" podcast that he was rooting for his brother and the Eagles, and then said he wins no matter what.
RELATED: 5-foot-11 Kylie Kelce towers over tiny Alexandra Cooper at Eagles game
"Here's the biggest thing. For me, obviously you're my brother. I'll always root for my brother," Kelce said. "Even though I'm decked out in Eagles gear, I'm always gonna root for Travis."
"Take that, Philly," the smug younger Kelce said with glee.
"But there's a lot of people in the Philadelphia organization, whether it's players, coaches, people in the building, that feel like extended family to me. Especially my former linemen, like Lane Johnson feels like a brother in a lot of ways. I'm rooting for those guys too.
I'm rooting for Philadelphia and I'm rooting for Travis Kelce. That's the reality of it. No matter what on gameday, I'm gonna be happy for one of those sides. And I'm going to be sad for the other side."
"I still feel like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and that I'm a part of all of these people that root and cheer on our team," he said. "I would be lying if I said I don't want the Eagles to win. But I also want Travis Kelce to win. That's a long-winded way of saying I just want to see a good football game and whoever wins, I'm gonna be happy for that guy."
RELATED: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce have long smooch in eerily similar Chiefs celebratory vibe
Nice try politician Kelce, but wrong answer!
To add salt to the wound, Jason's wife and media star Kylie Kelce, on her podcast "Not Gonna Lie," reveals daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3 and Bennett, 1, will be wearing T-shirts supporting their uncle. Ugh!
“I will say, we have made moves to get the girls ‘Go Uncle Trav’ shirts because they love their uncle," Kylie shared. "And of course they love cheering him on. And to be fair, they love cheering on the Birds too, but he is our family and I want to make sure the girls feel included.”
How about including the fan-base that made your dad a legend? Betrayal!
Luckily Kylie, born and breed in the Philly DNA, will remain loyal to the Birds, unlike her potential future sister-in-law Taylor Swift, who also has traded in the midnight, or preferably kelly green, for the traitorous Chiefs red. The Narbeth, Penn. native refuses to wear KC colors even when the Eagles have been eliminated!
Or will she? Hold on.
Mrs. Kelce, pregnant with their fourth daughter, also gives a long-winded political answer as well about how great 'Uncle Trav' is, how he's been with the Chiefs his entire career, how Jason is now retired, blah, blah blah. Come on Kylie! You were our last hope!
RELATED: Definitive proof Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift are super tight
Although, if you listen closely, she has some coded anecdotes that will make us believe she's the only diehard Eagles fan left.
"I was raised to bleed green," she noted in her soliloquy.
Later on in the episode, she also slyly noted, “I will add on that any other week when I see Chiefs fans, I will tell them, ‘Go Chiefs,” continued Kylie. “I will not be saying that for the next two weeks… I can’t bring myself to do it because then it feels as though I’m actively wishing it against—yeah, no, can’t.”
OK great!
Kylie will be amongst traitors on Super Bowl Sunday, even amongst her husband and kids.
Hopefully for her (and this author), she's consoling her daughters after a three-peat denied.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye
Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots