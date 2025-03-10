The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL star Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie has insanely unrecognizable baby photo

The former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro’s wife’s baby photo is truly shocking to see.

ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.
If you saw Kylie Kelce’s baby photo you’d swear you were looking at a baby pic of husband Jason Kelce, or even his brother Travis Kelce. A photo of baby Kelce made its rounds on social media on Sunday and it’s truly shocking to see how unrecognizable she is.

Kylie, 32, is now a petite thing — who can impressively inhale chips — and is the soon-to-mother of a fourth baby girl any day now. She married a large man in Jason, who is the former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center who played at 6-foot-3 and 283 pounds.

Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce
It would make sense she could give birth to a big baby with Jason’s genes, and especially after seeing just how huge she looked herself as one. Check out this photo of baby Kylie that is going viral.

That’s a huge baby. Not quite as big as the one the Detroit Lions already want to draft, but that’s a boy vs. Kylie. You could easily mistake that photo for being Jason as a baby.

Jason and Kylie married in 2018 and they have three little girls: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2. For Kylie’s sake, here’s hoping baby girl No. 4 isn’t as big as she was as a baby.

Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce,
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

