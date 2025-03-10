NFL star Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie has insanely unrecognizable baby photo
If you saw Kylie Kelce’s baby photo you’d swear you were looking at a baby pic of husband Jason Kelce, or even his brother Travis Kelce. A photo of baby Kelce made its rounds on social media on Sunday and it’s truly shocking to see how unrecognizable she is.
Kylie, 32, is now a petite thing — who can impressively inhale chips — and is the soon-to-mother of a fourth baby girl any day now. She married a large man in Jason, who is the former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center who played at 6-foot-3 and 283 pounds.
It would make sense she could give birth to a big baby with Jason’s genes, and especially after seeing just how huge she looked herself as one. Check out this photo of baby Kylie that is going viral.
That’s a huge baby. Not quite as big as the one the Detroit Lions already want to draft, but that’s a boy vs. Kylie. You could easily mistake that photo for being Jason as a baby.
Jason and Kylie married in 2018 and they have three little girls: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2. For Kylie’s sake, here’s hoping baby girl No. 4 isn’t as big as she was as a baby.
