Kylie Kelce shares heartfelt tribute to family dog Baloo
Kylie Kelce has shared that her family’s beloved wolfhound, Baloo, has died.
Kylie, who is the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, took to Instagram to reveal the devastating news on Saturday, March 21. While losing a family member is never easy, Kylie revealed that her and Jason’s daughters, — Wyatt, Ellie, and Bennett — are trying to look on the bright side of this heartbreaking situation.
“When I told the girls that Baloo was going to leave us, Ellie asked where he was going,” Kylie wrote in the post’s caption. I told her that he was going to heaven and without skipping a beat she replied, ‘Oh! He’ll get to be with Winnie again! They’ll be so happy to see each other!’”
According to an Instagram page for the dogs, — that’s seemingly run by Kylie and Jason, — the Kelces adopted Winnie in January 2017 and Baloo in April 2018. Winnie unfortunately crossed the rainbow bridge last year.
In the carousel of photos are moments of Baloo playing with the kids as babies, hanging out with other dogs, and catching some sun rays with Winnie.
“We were lucky enough to have 7 years with the goofiest, sweetest, most lovable, and tolerant dog I’ve ever met,” said Kylie. “He wanted nothing more than carbs and pets. He was a simple guy, held together by bubble gum and paper clips. The heartbreak is immense, but as Ellie so perfectly pointed out, the Winnie-Bubba reunion had to be pure magic.”