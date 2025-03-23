Lakers star Luka Doncic gives surprising Mavericks shout-out to buddy Kyrie Irving
Though the Luka Doncic trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers is still hitting some fans hard, the Lakers point guard still has love for his first NBA brotherhood.
On Sunday, March 23, Doncic took to his Instagram Story to share some birthday love to Mavs guard Kyrie Irving. “Happy birthday hermano!!!” Doncic wrote underneath a photo of him and Irving high-fiving on the court.
Doncic and Irving have long been friends, and have spoken highly of each other on several occasions during Doncic’s NBA run. Even during the trade, Irving has had Doncic’s back.
During a Feb. 20 interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Irving emphasized the importance of loyalty among his teammates and friends, even amid the trade and mixed media narratives.
"For my own peace of mind—because we spent two years together not just as teammates, but as men—I hope we can step back from the public criticism and focus on the kindness and compassion we have for each other,” Irving said. “That’s what’s real, every day—not just in a single moment or a soundbite that can be taken out of context.”
While Mavs fans are still heartbroken over the trade, it’s good to see that the love between these two remains strong.