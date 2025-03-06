Luka Doncic's mom takes selfie in front of new Kobe Bryant mural with her son
Luka Doncic will be forever linked to Kobe Bryant.
Not only is Doncic now carrying the torch of the great Los Angeles Lakers' NBA tradition that was passed on from the immortalized Kobe, but the two had a special bond ever since Bryant sat courtside with his daughter Gigi in 2019 talking smack in Luka's native language, Slovenian.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts Doncic's awesome Kobe comment with special Lakers bond
Doncic's mother, Mirjam Poterbin, paid homage to a new mural by local LA artist ArToon, which her son originally posted on his Instagram Stories, of the 26-year-old five-time All-NBA First Teamer dapping it up with Bryant.
When Luka was asked about the mural, he replied, "It's unbelievable."
RELATED: Luka Doncic’s mom steals son's spotlight slaying ‘77' Lakers fit twice in one week
The sweet artwork is in the trendy Melrose Avenue area and is fastly becoming a Lakers fan tourist attraction, especially given the way Doncic is playing for his new team. An NBA championship is now very much in the mix, as he and a 40-year-old LeBron James have rocketed up to the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference, winning seven in a row soon after Luka's shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks.
Los Angeles owner Jeanie Buss candidly threw Anthony Davis under the bus in a recent NPR interview, so while the Mavs fans mourn, the Lakers are again hated by every other team's fanbase for such a lopsided trade.
RELATED: Luka Doncic's fiancée shares rare glimpse of herself, baby daughter Gabriela in LA
Doncic's mom has been making waves too, turning up courtside in a Doncic jersey lately, very much fitting in perfectly to the Hollywood scene.
Now if Doncic adopts Bryant's legendary workout routines, there will be plenty more murals popping up all over LA.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor