Kyrie Irving goes viral for joyful dance on Kai Cenat's stream
The Dallas Mavericks had Thanksgiving off, so star guard Kyrie Irving was living his best life.
Kyrie celebrated his holiday with an appearance with streamer Kai Cenat. The NBA star and Cenat discussed a number of topics, but it was the pure joy from Kyrie that had social media buzzing.
The duo was joined by Tylil and busted out a viral dance.
Kai Cenat and Kyrie's dance has been viewed over 1.5 million times on X.
That is how you celebrate.
On the court, Kyrie Irving is also having a strong season with 24.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
The Mavs are coming off of a big win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night and will return to action this weekend against the Utah Jazz to close out November.
