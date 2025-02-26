The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kyrie Irving pays respects to Kobe and Gigi in touching scene before Mavs vs Lakers

The Dallas All-Star was close to Kobe Bryant and had a special moment before Tuesday’s game.

Matt Ryan

Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers passes behind himself against Eastern Conference guard Kyrie Irving (2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of the 2013 NBA All-Star Game.
Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers passes behind himself against Eastern Conference guard Kyrie Irving (2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of the 2013 NBA All-Star Game. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lots of players looked up to Kobe Bryant, but Kyrie Irving idolized him and developed a close relationship with the late NBA legend. With the Dallas Mavericks in town to play the Los Angeles Lakers in a game where everyone was talking about Luka Doncic, Irving had his own special moment before tipoff involving his friend and mentor.

Irving came into the league in 2011 when he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the year after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in seven games for Kobe’s fifth and final title. Kobe wouldn’t retire until 2016 and would get to know Irving well. The young star was introduced to Kobe while on the Cavs by a coach, and the two became close.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant reacts to Diana Taurasi’s retirement with a single emoji

Kobe and Kyri
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (back) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving (2) in the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. / David Richard-Imagn Images

In 2024 before the NBA Finals with the Mavs vs. the Celtics, Irving reflected on the death of Kobe in the tragic accident in 2020 that claimed his life and daughter Gigi’s.

“I don’t know if anyone here has ever lost a mentor or someone older who meant something to them," he said. "Even if you didn’t talk every day, there was still that connection that they would always be there for you. It wasn’t just him; it was his family as well. They supported me unconditionally, and I miss him every single day, just like the rest of the world and all the Kobe supporters."

RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson have awesomely sweet gesture for Vanessa Bryant

Kyrie would have a touching moment on Tuesday to himself when he visited the Kobe and Gigi statue outside of the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles that shows how much the Bryants meant to him (scroll through).

While Tuesday’s game will be remembered for Luka playing his former team after the blockbuster trade, this was a moment Kyrie will never forget.

Kobe Bryant and Kyrie Irvin
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Byron Scott speaks with point guard Kyrie Irving (2) and Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) during the first half at Staples Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game

Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC

NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season

Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack

Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News