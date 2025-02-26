Kyrie Irving pays respects to Kobe and Gigi in touching scene before Mavs vs Lakers
Lots of players looked up to Kobe Bryant, but Kyrie Irving idolized him and developed a close relationship with the late NBA legend. With the Dallas Mavericks in town to play the Los Angeles Lakers in a game where everyone was talking about Luka Doncic, Irving had his own special moment before tipoff involving his friend and mentor.
Irving came into the league in 2011 when he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the year after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in seven games for Kobe’s fifth and final title. Kobe wouldn’t retire until 2016 and would get to know Irving well. The young star was introduced to Kobe while on the Cavs by a coach, and the two became close.
In 2024 before the NBA Finals with the Mavs vs. the Celtics, Irving reflected on the death of Kobe in the tragic accident in 2020 that claimed his life and daughter Gigi’s.
“I don’t know if anyone here has ever lost a mentor or someone older who meant something to them," he said. "Even if you didn’t talk every day, there was still that connection that they would always be there for you. It wasn’t just him; it was his family as well. They supported me unconditionally, and I miss him every single day, just like the rest of the world and all the Kobe supporters."
Kyrie would have a touching moment on Tuesday to himself when he visited the Kobe and Gigi statue outside of the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles that shows how much the Bryants meant to him (scroll through).
While Tuesday’s game will be remembered for Luka playing his former team after the blockbuster trade, this was a moment Kyrie will never forget.
