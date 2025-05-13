Lakers star Luka Doncic shares adorable dad-daughter moment amid NBA drama
It was a crazy season for Luka Doncic that ended earlier than he expected. He at least is getting more time with his adorable daughter Gabriela amid another kind of NBA drama.
When the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 1 it sent shockwaves throughout the league and was a complete surprise to the All-Star — he and fiancée Anamaria Goltes had just bought a house in Texas.
His move to the Lakers to team up with LeBron James was supposed to put them in championship contention, but after a shocking first round exit, 4-1, to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka and his teammates have an earlier offseason.
Now, his former team the Mavs miraculously won the NBA Draft Lottery and the rights to draft Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg with only a 1.8 percent chance, prompting speculation it was rigged to make up for the Luka trade.
Through it all, Goltes has supported him — along with his mom — during the transition to LA life. Goltes, 27, and Doncic, 26, have 1-year-old Gabriela together and seem to be settling in nicely.
On this Tuesday morning, Doncic shared a rare and adorable picture of his daughter with her custom backpack on and dropped the heart emjois.
He then posted this picture in the ultimate dad moment carrying her on his shoulders for a walk.
Win or lose on the court, or the draft lottery rumors, that’s what it’s all about: family.
What an adorable couple of moments. Thanks to Luka for sharing the rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of his personal life.
