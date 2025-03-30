The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lakers star Luka Doncic’s fiancée posts rare candid vibes photos

Anamaria Goltes is feeling good on Sunday, posting a rare selfie in her comfortable fit without her All-Star man.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

It’s been almost two months since the shocking trade sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and he and his wife Anamaria Goltes seem to be adjusting just fine. On Sunday, Goleta posted some happy “vibes” going on.

Doncic and the Lakers are coming off a huge win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies where Doncic dropped 29 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists as LA picked up a much-needed road win and improved its playoff positioning as the regular season is winding down.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old Doncic has also has slimmed down in an insane body transformation since coming to the Lakers.

While his mom has stolen his spotlight at times at games, and of course his cute baby Gabriela, his fiancée has remained mostly out of the headlines. On Sunday, she posted a rare selfie with her “vibes.”

Anamaria Goltes
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram
Anamaria Goltes
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

She’s rocking that Sunday white T.

Doncic and Goltes have known each other since they were 12 years old when they met on a vacation to Croatia, and they have been dating since 2016, and got engaged in 2023. They have their 1-year-old daughter together and now a new residence in Los Angeles after the shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Lakers off on Sunday, Doncic’s fiancée Goltes stole the show for once with her rare selfie.

Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes watches his Los Angeles Lakers debut with daughter Gabriela.
Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes watches his Los Angeles Lakers debut with daughter Gabriela. / Anamaria Goltes / Instagram
