Luka Doncic's fiancée shares rare glimpse of baby daughter Gabriela in Los Angeles

It looks like the new Los Angeles Lakers superstar's 1-year-old daughter and fiancée Anamaria Goltes are settling into their new home city.

It seems like Luka Doncic's family is settling nicely into their new home city.

While the newest Los Angeles Lakers superstar is finding his groove on the court, coming off of his revenge game against his former team the Dallas Mavericks with a triple-double in a 107-99 victory to make NBA history with a rare feat, his fiancée Anamaria Goltes shared some behind-the-scenes photos of life in the City of Angels with their 1-year-old daughter Gabriela in an Instagram post.

The part-time model and mom has been making the most of her time in Los Angeles, hitting the beaches, walking along the world famous Venice Pier, and getting adjusted to literally living out of a suitcase as the happy family presumably looks for a more permanent home.

Doncic, 25, is quickly becoming a Lakers fan favorite, so hopefully Goltes, 26, who has shared in the past it's hard to adjust to life in a new city away from their home country Slovenia and the close friends they had growing up, is enjoying all of the sunshine and bright lights of Hollywood.

Goltes captioned her post with a single heart emoji, so hopefully that means she and her daughter are adjusting nicely.

"People have [a] best friend, boyfriend, true love," she wrote on Instagram in a past post about Doncic. "I'm lucky they are all the same person."

Now Lakers fans are the ones that feel extremely lucky.

