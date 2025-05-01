LeBron James has most dad message ever for son Bronny after Lakers’ shocking loss
LeBron James looked dejected as he kissed wife Savannah James after the Los Angeles Lakers’ shocking playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also had a message for his son Bronny James after he just completed his rookie season in the NBA.
Los Angeles lost to Minnesota 103-96 at home on Wednesday night, leading to a stunning 4-1 series loss for LeBron and the Lakers. LeBron had a lackluster 22 points in the loss, while Bronny didn’t see the floor.
RELATED: Adidas crushes LeBron James in Anthony Edwards ad after Lakers shocking exit
It wasn’t supposed to be this way after adding Luka Doncic to the roster — they were expected to make a deep playoff and perhaps a championship run. This was also supposed to be a father-son playoff run after the Lakers used the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft to take Bronny from the USC Trojans.
There was no fairytale ending in Los Angeles this time. Just goodbyes, and LeBron’s ultimate dad message to Bronny on the way out: “Have a good offseason…see you when I see you.”
RELATED: Bronny James has coolest sneakers tribute to dad LeBron in Lakers’ playoff loss
While the 40-year-old LeBron will rest his body (and take care of his disgusting feet), Bronny will head to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, he announced.
Next season will bring new hope, but for now they’ll see each other when they see each other.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star