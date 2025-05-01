The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James has most dad message ever for son Bronny after Lakers’ shocking loss

Father and son are on an earlier offseason than they expected after losing to the Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James looked dejected as he kissed wife Savannah James after the Los Angeles Lakers’ shocking playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also had a message for his son Bronny James after he just completed his rookie season in the NBA.

Los Angeles lost to Minnesota 103-96 at home on Wednesday night, leading to a stunning 4-1 series loss for LeBron and the Lakers. LeBron had a lackluster 22 points in the loss, while Bronny didn’t see the floor.

Luka and LeBro
Things didn’t go Luka and LeBron’s way the first time in the playoffs. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It wasn’t supposed to be this way after adding Luka Doncic to the roster — they were expected to make a deep playoff and perhaps a championship run. This was also supposed to be a father-son playoff run after the Lakers used the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft to take Bronny from the USC Trojans.

There was no fairytale ending in Los Angeles this time. Just goodbyes, and LeBron’s ultimate dad message to Bronny on the way out: “Have a good offseason…see you when I see you.”

While the 40-year-old LeBron will rest his body (and take care of his disgusting feet), Bronny will head to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, he announced.

Next season will bring new hope, but for now they’ll see each other when they see each other.

LeBron and Bronny
Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

