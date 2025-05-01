Adidas crushes LeBron James in Anthony Edwards ad after Lakers shocking exit
It's not often Adidas is able to take a shot at Nike. Tonight was their chance.
After the Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the Los Angeles Lakers by dominating them in five games of the first round Western Conference NBA playoffs series, Anthony Edwards' sneaker company took a shot at their rivals, who of course famously signed LeBron James to a lifetime sponsorship contract, roughly paying him $32 million annually for the billion-dollar deal.
In an image of Edwards, 23, flexing his Spider-Man gesture after a made 3-pointer, where he led the league with 320 made this season, the caption of the graphic reads, "The King Slayer," of course referring to King James, LeBron's most popular nickname.
Here's a better glimpse of it as a single image.
Edwards also debuted his new "Metallic Grey" Adidas AE 1 Low, which is part of his own sneaker and apparel line with the German brand.
While Edwards was generally the best player on the floor throughout the series, including James, 40, it was the unexpected monster double-double performance from Rudy Gobert with 27 points and 24 rebounds that sealed the series for the Timberwolves.
Ant showed love for King James after the game, saying, "We beat the best player in the world... the best player ever."
Many would still argue that Michael Jordan, the multi-billionaire thanks to the Jordan brand, is still the GOAT on the court. Off of it in the sneaker world, there's still no competition.
The Jordan brand is still the indisputable king. But for one night and one series, Edwards can claim kingslayer status.
