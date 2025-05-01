The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Adidas crushes LeBron James in Anthony Edwards ad after Lakers shocking exit

To make matters worse, Adidas used Anthony Edwards' Spider-Man gesture to really troll the Lakers for losing to the Timberwolves in five games.

Matthew Graham

Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
It's not often Adidas is able to take a shot at Nike. Tonight was their chance.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the Los Angeles Lakers by dominating them in five games of the first round Western Conference NBA playoffs series, Anthony Edwards' sneaker company took a shot at their rivals, who of course famously signed LeBron James to a lifetime sponsorship contract, roughly paying him $32 million annually for the billion-dollar deal.

Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid
Apr 30, 2025: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and center Naz Reid celebrate the series victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In an image of Edwards, 23, flexing his Spider-Man gesture after a made 3-pointer, where he led the league with 320 made this season, the caption of the graphic reads, "The King Slayer," of course referring to King James, LeBron's most popular nickname.

Here's a better glimpse of it as a single image.

Edwards also debuted his new "Metallic Grey" Adidas AE 1 Low, which is part of his own sneaker and apparel line with the German brand.

While Edwards was generally the best player on the floor throughout the series, including James, 40, it was the unexpected monster double-double performance from Rudy Gobert with 27 points and 24 rebounds that sealed the series for the Timberwolves.

Ant showed love for King James after the game, saying, "We beat the best player in the world... the best player ever."

Many would still argue that Michael Jordan, the multi-billionaire thanks to the Jordan brand, is still the GOAT on the court. Off of it in the sneaker world, there's still no competition.

The Jordan brand is still the indisputable king. But for one night and one series, Edwards can claim kingslayer status.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley during the 1993 NBA Finals in Chicago.
Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley during the 1993 NBA Finals in Chicago. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

