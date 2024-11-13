Lionel Messi's wife Antonela dazzles in sheer gown after his heartfelt note
The stunning Inter Miami loss in the MLS playoffs hasn't stopped Lionel Messi's wife from posting on social media.
A day after her husband posted a heartfelt tribute for a great season that ended in disappointment, Antonela Messi, known on social media as Antonela Roccuzzo with 40.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a carousel post with a flawless look from head to toe in a one-shoulder sheer gown accessorized by Tiffany & Co. with the choker necklace being the star attraction, other than Mrs. Messi herself of course.
While Roccuzzo, 36, was flaunting her usual flawless style, the GOAT Messi, 37, with a World Cup crown, 10 La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles, still doesn't like to lose after his cataclysmic Inter Miami signing.
"A season ended in which we continued to grow as a club and, although we achieved some goals, we wanted more," Messi wrote. "Thanks to all the people who joined and supported us. Now let's get ready to come back stronger next year."
Roccuzzo also has three sons with Messi: Thiago,12, Mateo, 9, and Ciro, 6, and the entire family seems to love their new home in Miami, where they've woven themselves with the community. Now the only thing left is an MLS Cup.
