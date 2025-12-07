Lionel Messi's wife Antonela stuns in sweet moment celebrating Inter Miami's MLS cup

After a historic win for Inter Miami, securing its first MLS Cup Crown, the superstar forward Lionel Messi shared a sweet post game interaction with his stunning wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

As guests roared at the Chase Stadium, fans captured an intimate moment between Messi, 38, his and his wife Antonela, 37, after climbing through the stands to embrace in a warm hug and kiss, highlighting the astonishing win for the team.

The iconic Argentine footballer helped secure his team’s victory in the MLS Cup with a score of 3-1 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The emotional moment shared with his family was captured on Instagram as fans were ecstatic commenting, "Congrats to the GOAT."

Messi embraced his wife in a heartfelt post game celebration and it quickly took social media by storm. Fans flooded the post as they noticed his son behind them, admiring his father with comments like, “His son looks more than Messi himself.”

The two began their romantic relationship over two decades ago when they initially started dating back in 2008 and 2009, they officially tied the knot in 2017.

ESPNFC captured another heartfelt behind the scenes moment of Messi with family and friends soaking in the victory, in posting a video captioned “Family pic after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup final win ❤️.”

Fans admired how this moment was not only a milestone for the club, but also a vulnerable accomplishment Messi shared with his closest friends and family.

Prior to joining Inter Miami back in 2023, Messi experienced a dedicated career as he spent 17 seasons with FC Barcelona becoming the team’s all time leading scorer, winning 10 La Liga titles.

Internationally, Messi hit a pinnacle moment in his career when he led Argentina to victory earning their first World Cup title in 36 years against France.

Fans expressed their admiration to the strong family unit Messi possesses as they admired the support system he has during one of the biggest wins of his life.

