The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Mookie Betts' toddler has Dodgers first pitch go terribly wrong in must-see gem

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts' 2-year-old son Kaj throw out the first pitch on his bobblehead night. It hilariously did not go as planned.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's hard to say what was more of an epic fail - the Dodgers' performance in a 11-1 thrashing by the Athletics or Taj Betts' hilariously sweet first-pitch fail.

Maybe it was a bad omen that on bobblehead night for the Los Angeles Dodgers star Swiss Army Knife Mookie Betts, his two-year-old son Kaj bolted for right field when it was his time to throw the ceremonial first pitch to his dad.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Mookie Betts, Kaj Betts, Brianna Betts, Kynlee Betts
May 21, 2024: Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts holds son Kaj Betts as wife Brianna and daughter Kynlee Betts watch before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dodgers' official social media handles for some reason ignored the adorable catastrophe. Luckily for us, Betts' wife, Brianna, happily shared the shenanigans on her Instagram Stories, resharing videos of it from various fans, along with Dodgers Nations.

If you look closely, at one moment, Brianna seems to turn to her husband, who's waiting to catch the first pitch from Kaj, like, are you not going to help after the toddler deftly ran past their six-year-old daughter Kynlee.

Brianna Betts, Kaj Betts, Kynlee Betts, Mookie Betts
Brianna Betts/Instagram

In the end, Kaj was secured by Mrs. Betts, and adorably threw, or mostly rolled, the pitch to his eight-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, and former AL MVP father.

Many of the comments on the official Dodgers' version of the cute first pitch had jokes about their lack of pitching this season, given all of the injuries, including Roki Sasaki today, and lackluster performance of the bullpen.

Kaj may not be able to pitch, but he can certainly run.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls

MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return

Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships