Mookie Betts' toddler has Dodgers first pitch go terribly wrong in must-see gem
It's hard to say what was more of an epic fail - the Dodgers' performance in a 11-1 thrashing by the Athletics or Taj Betts' hilariously sweet first-pitch fail.
Maybe it was a bad omen that on bobblehead night for the Los Angeles Dodgers star Swiss Army Knife Mookie Betts, his two-year-old son Kaj bolted for right field when it was his time to throw the ceremonial first pitch to his dad.
The Dodgers' official social media handles for some reason ignored the adorable catastrophe. Luckily for us, Betts' wife, Brianna, happily shared the shenanigans on her Instagram Stories, resharing videos of it from various fans, along with Dodgers Nations.
If you look closely, at one moment, Brianna seems to turn to her husband, who's waiting to catch the first pitch from Kaj, like, are you not going to help after the toddler deftly ran past their six-year-old daughter Kynlee.
In the end, Kaj was secured by Mrs. Betts, and adorably threw, or mostly rolled, the pitch to his eight-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, and former AL MVP father.
Many of the comments on the official Dodgers' version of the cute first pitch had jokes about their lack of pitching this season, given all of the injuries, including Roki Sasaki today, and lackluster performance of the bullpen.
Kaj may not be able to pitch, but he can certainly run.
